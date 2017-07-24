Mansfield triathlete is now the best in the country

Proud Michelle Willcocks, of Mansfield Triathlon Club, is the country’s leading triathlete in her age group after winning four significant titles in as many weeks.

It’s almost a repeat of her feat in 2016 when she won a silver medal at the European Championships, two British titles and one national championship.

The run of success this time began when Michelle became national spring triathlon champion at Thorpe Park in Surrey. Next, she won the national aquathlon championship in Leeds, and then came the jewel in the crown when she was crowned European triathlon champion in Dusseldorf, Germany, putting in an outstanding performance to beat two European elite-standard athletes. Michelle’s incredible run of form was completed when she won the national standard distance triathlon championship at Ripon, Yorkshire, which resulted in her qualifying for the world championships in Rotterdam, Holland in September.

Michelle’s achievements are remarkable considering she had major life-changing abdominal surgery in 2011 after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis. She says: “The surgery has not held me back. In fact, it has had the opposite effect and I am excited to find out what I can achieve next.”