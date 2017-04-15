Mansfield to play England stars

Mansfield Over-40s will be playing England Over-55s — the Home Nations Champions 2016, European Champions 2015 and World Champions 2016 — on 7th May at Lea Valley Hockey Centre.

Mansfield will be captained by club president and England international Pete Denley, who won silver at the hockey masters World Cup (over-65s) in 2016.

The Mansfield 18-man squad will be taking part in two training sessions, led by Matt Oridge who has offered to coach the squad for the game.

Spectators are welcome to attend the game.