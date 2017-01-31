Hatful of medals for proud Sutton at swimming’s county championshps

Proud Sutton Swimming Club scooped three gold medals, four silvers and three bronzes in a wonderful first weekend at the Nottinghamshire ASA County Championships

A record number of 55 swimmers from the club qualified for the prestigious event, which was held at the Harvey Hadden pool in Nottingham. And pride of place went to Hollie-Mae Dove, who retained her 100m and 200m breaststroke titles to be crowned junior county champion again.

Gold also went to Chloe Quinn, who won the junior title in the 400m freestyle and was runner-up in both the junior 200m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

Silver medals were also won by Neve Fergie in the overall 50m backstroke event and to Ellis Malson in the overall 200m backstroke event.

And bronze medals were picked up by Russ Golubs in the overall 50m butterfly race, Daniel Johnston in the overall 50m backstroke and Ellethea Hawley, who was just behind Dove in the junior 100m breaststroke.

In addition to these successes in the main events, Sutton swimmers landed no fewer than 17 golds, eight silvers and 13 bronzes in the individual age-group categories.

Leading the way was Matthew Woodhall, who won six golds (200m breaststroke, 50m butterfly, 200m individual medley, 400m freestyle, 200m backstroke and 100m breaststroke), one silver and one bronze in the 13-year-olds’ section. Two golds went to Chloe Quinn, who also took two silvers and a bronze, Tom Polley, who also took one silver and two bronzes, Molly Etherington, Hollie-Mae Dove and Joshua Leeson, while one gold, plus a bronze, was won by Ellis Malson.

The other age-group medals were presented to: Ellethea Hawley (two silvers and one bronze), Chloe Coleman (one silver and one bronze), Sophie Hutson (one silver), Neve Fergie (one silver), Michael Senior (two bronzes), Keira Dobbs (one bronze), Russ Golubs (one bronze), Daniel Johnston (one bronze) and Chloe Peach (one bronze).

Many other Sutton swimmers narrowly missed out on medals in the age-group competitions, finishing instead between fourth and eighth.

The club’s head coach, Lee Bunker, said he was delighted by the way they all performed, especially as the vast majority clocked at least one new personal-best time in the 50m pool.