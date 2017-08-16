Euro medal as young boxer packs a punch

Have your say

Huthwaite Boxing Club’s Marcus Ellis celebrated a knockout season by winning a bronze medal at the European Schoolboys Boxing Championships .

Marcus had already won a national championship and a silver medal while boxing for England in a three nations tournament.

The youngster’s success in Romania led to him being promoted from discovery level to challenge level on the England Pathway .

His trainer, Scott Calow, said: “I am really proud of what Marcus has achieved.

“All his hard work, dedication and sacrifices have paid off.

“The support and help we received from the England coaches and at Huthwaite Boxing Club has been brilliant.”

In his first bout Marcus defeated the Irish national champion, knocking him to the floor in the third round and winning on a points decision.

In the quarter-final, Marcus forced the Italian champion to have a standing eight count in the second round before knocking him to the ground in the third.

He again won on a points decision.

In the semi-final the Huthwaite BC fighter came up against the Russian champion.

In the first round Marcus pursued his opponent from the opening bell.

Marcus worked hard to get on the inside as the Russian, over six-feet tall, had a long reach. Marcus used good upper body movement and got inside to land on the body.

In the second round Ellis pushed forward and the Russian countered with jabs.

Marcus then came out of a clinch and shook his opponent with a left hook.

Ellis was the aggressor in the final round with the Russian trying to keep away.

The Russian was awarded the bout on a split decision with two of the five judges voting for Marcus.