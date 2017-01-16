Bronze medal for Mansfield Fencing Club teenager

Months of hard work paid off for Mansfield Fencing Club star Patrick Carey, who bagged a bronze medal at a strong national competition on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Carey began as he meant to go on in the men’s junior epee British ranking competition, hosted by the Leon Paul Fencing Centre in London. For he won all five of his matches in the first round.

He went on to collect four more victories (15-5, 15-8, 15-12 and 15-8) to surge into the semi-finals, and although he was narrowly beaten 15-11 by Billy Shepherd, he proved that he can be very competitive in this category.

Clubmate James Wake, also 17, took part in the competition too and after four victories in he opening round, he won 15-13 in the second. Unfortunately, he lost his next match 15-11 and ended up in 25th place.