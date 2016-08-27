Murray: ‘Green going nowhere and fully committed to Mansfield Town’

Matt Green has pledged his future to Mansfield Town, says boss Adam Murray.

There has been intense speculation surrounding Green’s future with two clubs making official approaches for the striker.

But Murray has rubbished reports linking Green with a move away, including one from this afternoon’s opponents Leyton Orient.

A £500,000 bid was suggested to be lodged for the striker who has scored twice in four League Two games this season.

Murray, however, has stated no such bid was received.

“No such bid has been put in to the football club,” said Murray. “I do know that a couple of people have spoken to Matt who shouldn’t have [recently].”

“I’ve spoken to Matt tonight (Friday) and he is fully committed to Mansfield Town. Nothing has changed. He wants to finish his career here.

“He wants to continue playing for Mansfield Town, this team, and the environment he is in. As far as I’m concerned, the stance hasn’t changed. Matt isn’t going anywhere.

“Matt doesn’t want to go anywhere and he’s let the rest of the group know that he doesn’t want to leave because obviously it affects the group when someone of Matt’s stature is being linked with other football clubs.

“From our point of view, it’s good news that Matt wants to stay with us and his head hasn’t been turned, so to speak.

Stags are determined to keep their best players and Murray also revealed chairman John Radford doesn’t want Mansfield to be ‘a selling club’.

“Matt has told me that he doesn’t want to leave,” added Murray. “We’ve both sat down with the chairman and the chairman wants Matt to finish his career at Mansfield Town and that will be taken care of in due course.

“Being the Mansfield Town man that he is, the chairman has said that we don’t need to sell our best players and Matt is one of them.

“We want to be successful this season and in the next few years and that means keeping your best players.”