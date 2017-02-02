Mansfield swimming coach wins another top award

Mansfield swimming coach Glenn Smith scooped another award last night when he was named Performance Coach of the Year in the Nottinghamshire Sports Awards - for the fourth time.

Glenn, who last year guided swimmers Ollie Hynd and Charlotte Henshaw to Paralympian glory in Rio, is a coach for Nottinghamshire Nova Centurion Club which is based in Mansfield, as well as Mansfield District Council’s swim coach and development officer.

Chosen by a panel of sports professionals, he beat stiff competition from other top Paralympic coaches in figure skating, canoeing, gymnastics and dressage to take the coveted title at the Nottingham Conference Centre. The awards are organised by Sport Nottinghamshire in partnership with Nottinghamshire County Council.

Meanwhile, Ollie Hynd was named Disabled Sportsperson of the Year at the awards in a category decided by a public vote. And one of Smith’s new protegés, Benjamin Foulston, won Junior Disabled Sportsperson, decided by a panel of sports professionals.

Another Mansfield success in the awards was Lauren King, of Mansfield Leadership Academy, who was named Junior Volunteer of the Year.

Portfolio Holder for the Environment Cllr Andrew Tristram, said: “We have had a great year for sport in Mansfield and Glenn has played a big part in that so this award is fitting recognition of his hard work and dedication in coaching swimmers in this district. We are extremely proud of his achievements – he is an inspiration.”

Glenn, who has previously won this award in 2006, 2009 and 2012, added: “I am hugely honoured to receive this award. It has been a momentous year for me and the amazingly dedicated swimmers who I coach.”