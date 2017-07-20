Lumb forced to retire as Smith steps away

Have your say

Nottinghamshire batsmen Michael Lumb and Greg Smith have retired from professional cricket.

Lumb, who joined Notts from Hampshire in 2012, has been forced to retire with immediate effect due to an ankle injury.

The South African-born player helped Notts to the YB40 and Royal London One-Day Cup trophies in 2013 and 2017 respectively.

While Smith has opted to step away from the professional arena.

Smith, a former England under-19s player, signed for Notts from Leicestershire for the start of the 2015 season but leaves Trent Bridge with immediate effect in order to pursue a career outside of the game.