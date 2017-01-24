Premier League weekly review: Wayne Rooney the record-breaker

After yet another weekend of Premier League action; Football writer, Ieuan Ivett, takes a look at some of the highlights from the weekends events.

From records being broken to big transfer news, this has been yet another entertaining game week.

Wayne Rooney will take all the plaudits though after he became Manchester United’s top scorer.

It was a weekend to forget for Liverpool who saw their fading title hopes hit even further.

Rooney breaks records

Wayne Rooney has broken two records this weekend. His late equaliser at the bet365 Stadium made the striker the all time highest scorer for Manchester United, surpassing Bobby Charlton. The same goal also saw Rooney claim the most away goals in the Premier League scored by a player.

The two impressive accolades have allowed a lot of fans to reflect on what an incredible career he’s had. He will go down not only as a legend of the club, but a legend of the beautiful game. He sealed the deal in style, with a curling right footed free kick that will go down into the history books.

Costa silences press

After all the commotion and rumours in the press recently on Diego Costa and a potential move to the Chinese super league, the big bully showed us it hasn’t let it get to him.

A late first half goal from the striker was the first of two that saw Chelsea see off Hull this weekend; however the celebration said it all. Using his hands to create mouths, the Spaniard showed that all the talk was false and that he intends to remain a Chelsea player.

Great news for Chelsea fans, not so much for the rest of the league.

Klopp’s Kalamity

It’s being labelled the shock of the season so far; Liverpool lost 3-2 at home to bottom of the table, Swansea City.

This result is sure to be a dagger into Liverpool’s title hopes; with yet more points dropped against Chelsea who seem to be running away with the league.

Another poor defensive display from Klopp’s men has left Liverpool fans frustrated and wanting Joel Matip back in the starting eleven immediately. Nothing to be taken away from Swansea however, with a key performance from striker Fernando Llorente who bagged a brace to help the Swans get a historic victory.

With just over a week of the transfer window left, Klopp still has time to get in some possible reinforcements.

Payet remains sidelined

It’s been an odd few weeks for West Ham and their supporters; with Dimitri Payet dominating the headlines.

The Frenchman has stated he wants to leave the club and has refused to play or train since early January. The fans and club have reacted poorly to the news, however it is justified due to the profile of Payet and his importance to the team.

Contrary to all the off-the-field mess, West Ham have shown vast improvements of late; getting their most recent victory away at Middlesborough. Striker, Andy Carroll, scored a brace to continue his good run of form.

Arsenal scrape dramatic victory

Arsenal made hard work of their victory this weekend at home to Burnley.

A late penalty from Sanchez sealed the win, but was scored only a few minutes before Burnley equalised with a penalty of their own; both coming in the alloted eight minutes of added time. Granit Xhaka also made headlines, getting his second straight red card of the season; backing up his reputation as a feisty midfielder.

Arsene Wenger was also sent off after his conduct followignthe award of Burnley’s late penalty; he has since been charge for misconduct by the FA. So long story short, an eventful weekend for Arsenal.

Ieuan Ivett is a student on the football journalism course at the University of Derby