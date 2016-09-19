Wrens’ poor start to season continues

Rainworth Miners Welfare’s poor start to the season continued on Saturday with a 3-1 defeat at Thackley.

Of the three goals conceded, the first owed much to the linesman’s interpretation of ‘offside’, whilst the second was yet another addition to the ‘soft goal’ collection. The third was a result of the best move of the match and would have deserved to win any match.

It was Rainworth who had the first effort on goal in the match, but Phil Buxton’s long range effort in the third minute was well over. That was quickly followed by Aaron Moxam’s effort that was easily gathered by the keeper.

A misplaced pass in the sixth minute saw Ben Joyce through on goal and only an excellent full length save by Ben Townsend prevented Thackley from taking the lead.

On 16 minutes a fine Buxton cross was headed wide by Moxam and a minute later Thackley had taken the lead. It came when a long ball found Ryan Farrell who appeared to be offside but when the assistant’s flag remained down he evaded Townsend’s attempts to block his shot and made no mistake from close range.

Whilst Rainworth were unlucky for what seemed a poor decision, they had a stroke of good fortune in the 24th minute when Farrell’s shot beat Townsend only to strike the upright and rebound to safety.

There was another close call when Joyce’s effort just flew inches past the upright, whilst at the other end Danny Claridge’s cross was inches too high for debutant Tomas Poole.

Rainworth did have the final two efforts of the half when Moxam firstly tried to bend one into the top corner which went wide and then had his goalbound effort blocked by the keeper.

The first action of the second-half saw Joyce’s header saved by Townsend, and there then followed a sustained period of Rainworth pressure but Moxam’s effort was straight at the keeper, as was Declan Brewin’s when he tried to place his effort.

Rainworth thought they had equalised on 67 minutes when Buxton headed home, only for it to be disallowed for offside, but Thackley’s relief was short lived when Poole’s free-kick was headed home by Rob Ludlam.

Rainworth continued to press and Brewin twice went close, but the second Thackley goal came on 84 minutes when they reacted first to a blocked free-kick and Broadbent had the easiest of tasks of heading home.

Four minutes later the game was over when the move of the match gave Thackley their third as Farrell’s excellent cross was slid in by Joyce.