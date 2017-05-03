Wrens part company with management

Toolstation Northern Counties East League Premier Division Rainworth MW have parted company with manager Julian Watts and assistant Ady Smith.

The parting of the ways, by mutual consent, has come about at the end of a disappointing season for the Wrens, who only guaranteed their continuing place in the Premier Division in their penultimate game of the season.

The duo took over the hot seat following Rainworth’s step down from the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League in the summer of 2015, with an impressive record at Hallam and then Shirebrook Town.

However, the club believe the side has under-achieved in the two years since dropping into the NCEL, and now they are looking for a new manager to steer them in the right direction.

Chairman Les Lee has thanked Watts and Smith for their efforts and hard work for the club, and added: “We part as friends, and both Julian and Ady will always be welcome through our gates.

“We wish them well wherever their next move takes them.”

Rainworth now hope to appoint a successor quickly so that planning for season 2017-18 can begin as soon as possible.