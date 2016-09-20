Teversal can’t break down ten-man Brigg in 2-1 loss

Teversal endured a frustrating afternoon on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Brigg Town.

Teversal’s season was summed up in one game which saw them leave with nothing and frustrated.

Brigg started the game brightly, dominating the early exchanges with the Tevie Boys looking all at sea and disorganised.

It was no surprise when Brigg took a 14 minute lead as they picked up a misplaced pass in midfield to overload the Teversal defence and the ball was played to the impressive Paul Grimes who had the time and space to finish with a less than convincing strike that was out of the reach of Turton to go in at the far post.

Four minutes Brigg doubled their lead and this time Grimes was the provider after being given time and space on the right to sit a ball up at back post were Luke Anderson out-jumped Luke Bacon to head home past the stranded Turton.

Brigg dominated possession and forced a number of corners and from one of them, Anderson but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Turton.

Teversal’s best chance of the first-half came when Daniel Fletcher crossed to the unmarked Dickinson who headed wide.

Teversal became more of a threat in the second-half with the first of a number of efforts coming when McCann won a midfield challenge with ball running to Mitchell to drill aneffort past the advancing keeper but also past the outside of the near post.

On 59 minutes the worst of many refereeing gaffes saw a challenge by the Zebras’ Charlie Cleminshaw leaving Bacon with a trip to A&E, even though the Lincolnshire authorities refused to send an ambulance making for an uncomfortable trip in the back of a car.

Back at the game Cleminshaw managed to get away with a yellow card for his vertical challenge that hacked Bacon down his leg from knee to ankle. In the melee after Marshall also picked up a silly yellow card for throwing the ball in to the back of a Tevie player.

Its silliness was emphasised when ten minutes later he picked up his second yellow for kicking the ball away and then received the mandatory red.

Luke Fisher replaced the unlucky Bacon and stepped into the breach superbly to ensure the momentum continued in the visitors’ favour.

The Tevie Boys were now pressing and went close to halving the deficit when McCann’s guided effort after racing on to Gregory’s through ball in behind the Brigg defence saw keeper Coy going full stretched to tip over the bar.

Turton produced a fine save to deny Bowsley before Teversal’s Fletcher had an effort well saved by Coy and then the visitors had a stonewall penalty appeal for hand ball turned down.

With time running out an 85th minute goal arrived for the Tevie Boys when a Bamford ball over the top found Fletcher to race away and finish with aplomb.

With the added on time the hosts started to defend by simply hacking the ball out of harm’s way which proved to be effective as they held on to claim the three points.

Once again for the Tevie Boys it was a game that had all that is good and bad about their performances at the moment, which needs to change as points with points being at a premium and the longer this goes on the bigger the concern will grow.

Next up for Teversal is a home game with Dronfield Town on Saturday.