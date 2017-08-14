Ollerton Town open season with two wins in a row

For the first time since 2013, Ollerton Town have won their opening two games of the season after a hard fought 3-2 win over Winterton Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

Kyle Clarkson put Ollerton ahead from the spot before Winterton’s player-manager Paul Grimes levelled proceedings midway through the first half.

Kyle Ludlow netted as Town went back in front before Lewis Bingham scored a brilliant effort to seemingly put the game to bed before a late goal by Joe Edwards set up a tense final few minutes with Ollerton holding firm.

Winterton will feel like they had the better of the first half but despite being ahead in terms of possession, they never really tested Ollerton ‘keeper Ryan Brooks, a low shot from the edge of the box that was comfortably dealt with being their only real shot on target.

Ollerton themselves failed to pepper the Winterton goal but found themselves ahead from the spot. Josh Sunter was judged to have fouled Lewis Bingham when chasing down a through ball and the referee had no hesitation to award a penalty. Kyle Clarkson stepped up to take and he sent Jody Barford the wrong way to make it three goals in two games for him.

With Ollerton ahead at half time, both sides will have been looking to score next and it was Ollerton who nearly found the net again. Kyle Ludlow saw a headed opportunity saved before Lewis Bingham dragged a shot wide of the up right.

Winterton kept knocking at the door and their pressure paid off as they scored to level proceedings. Paul Grimes received the ball on the edge of the area and he spun his man before seeing his shot beat Brooks and nestle in the bottom corner.

A draw would have been a good result for Ollerton but they soon had eyes back on all three points as they retook the lead. Kyle Ludlow found himself with space in front of goal and he drilled a low shot first time into the corner with Barford helpless.

If Ollerton were dreaming of the win before, it soon began to look like a reality as they added a third in fantastic style. Lewis Bingham cut inside from the left wing and with the Winterton defender seemingly shepherding him away from goal, Bingham spun and unleashed an unstoppable effort which curled into the top corner.

As the clock ran down, Ollerton were looking secure but that all changed with two minutes to go as Winterton clawed one back. Ollerton will have been unhappy with the easy manner in which Joe Edwards was allowed to slot past Brooks from close range and it set up a tense final few minutes.

Ollerton’s cause wasn’t helped when they were forced to go down to ten, Sam West going off with a nasty facial injury after Manager Dave Winter had used all three substitutes.

Thankfully for Ollerton, despite some Winterton pressure, they managed to hold on for an impressive win which keeps them at the right end of the table in these very early stages of the Northern Counties East League season.