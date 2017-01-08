Lions still looking for first win

An improved display from Welbeck Lions, bottom of the Central Midlands League North Division, wasn’t enough to save them from a four-goal defeat.

Dronfield Town Reserves scorers were Charles Bradwell, James Savage, Kadiki MacDonald and Will Earl.

Lions remain bottom with just one point.

Bilsthorpe’s match at Newark Town was abandoned in the 82nd minute after Bilsthorpe’s Loz Foster suffered a broken leg.

Newark were leading 4-0 at the time through goals from George Pearce, Jordan Thomas from the penalty spot, Chris Dobbie and an own goal.

With leaders Bolsover not playing, Clay Cross took advantage to consolidate second place.

They defeated Thorne Colliery 6-2 and are eight points behind Bolsover with a game in hand on the table-toppers.