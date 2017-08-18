King scores last gasp winner for in-form Ollerton

Ollerton Town’s perfect start to the new Northern Counties East League season continued on Wednesday night after a dramatic 2-1 win over Worsbrough Bridge.

Ollerton took the lead just before half time through Lewis Bingham before Kyle Clarkson saw his penalty saved midway through the second half. Worsbrough capitalised and drew level with around ten minutes to go but Gavin King scored a last minute winner to secure the three points for Dave Winter’s team.

In front of a crowd of over 100, Ollerton nearly took the lead inside the opening two minutes. Sean Dickinson, a recent arrival from Teversal, saw a rasping drive from the edge of the area acrobatically tipped over the bar by Worsbrough stopper, Richard Watson.

Worsbrough were next to go close, hitting the bar with what was more of a speculative punt forward than a shot before Ollerton’s Lewis Bingham fired just wide of the upright.

It was Bingham who was to have the game’s next big chances, with five minutes to go before the break. Greg Tobin slipped him through and after rounding Watson, Bingham frustratingly saw his goal bound effort cleared off the line.

Worsbrough failed to learn their lesson however and two minutes later, Bingham struck to put Ollerton ahead. Once again he was played through behind the Worsbrough defence and after skipping past Watson he made no mistake, tucking the ball home from a tight angle.

Ollerton will have been happy to go into the break ahead after having the better of the proceedings and playing the better of the football but with their lead only at one, they were still in a precarious position and will have been looking to kill the game off as soon as possible.

Just after the hour mark, Ollerton made a double change, bringing on Sam Stretton and Gavin King and King was to play a crucial role in what was to follow.

His first major involvement resulted in him winning Ollerton a penalty. He was slipped in between the Worsbrough defenders and cleverly drew one of them into a clumsy foul.

After scoring from the spot on Saturday, Kyle Clarkson stepped up once again from 12 yards, but this time he was to be denied, Watson diving the right way before a Worsbrough defender hacked the rebound to safety.

After failing to kill off their opponents, Ollerton were punished as Worsbrough drew level. Ben Grech-Brooksbank hit a low shot across goal and into the bottom corner, just out of the reach of Ollerton ‘keeper Jack Dickens.

Though a point wouldn’t have been the worst result in the world for Ollerton, they would have been disappointed to see their lead slip but almost a year to the day since they beat Worsbrough Bridge 2-1 last season to record their first ever NCEL win, the Town would thankfully repeat that scoreline in dramatic circumstances.

With almost the last attack of the game, a brilliant through ball by Ben Bowring and a terrifically timed run by Gavin King caught the Worsbrough defence cold and though it appeared as if King has taken one too many touches, the prolific striker showed his composure to strike across goal and into the side netting to spark scenes of jubilation from the Ollerton management and supporters.

Worsbrough were deflated by the late sucker punch and Ollerton managed to hold on for their third successive win. Ollerton will be in a buoyant mood, especially after the manner of their victory, but attention will now turn to their next game, Saturday’s home tie against Brigg Town.