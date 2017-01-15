City gain revenge after cup knockout

Having lost 3-1 to Sherwood Colliery’s reserve side the previous week in a county cup tie, Southwell City reversed the scoreline to defeat Sherwood’s first team in the Central Midlands League South Division.

Fifth-placed Sherwood took a third-minute lead through Liam Theakstone, but the home side fought back to equalise on 36 minutes through Dalton Stephens.

Chris Jackson put Southwell in front midway through the second half and Stephens got his second in the final minute to secure victory for mid-table City.

Sixth-placed Swanwick inflicted a rare defeat on title-chasing Hucknall Town.

Guy Taylor set the Swans on the way in the 55th minute with Ian Milson and a Henry Brooks penalty completing the win.