‘Top seven test’ awaits Stags as Robins visit One Call Stadium

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans believes Saturday’s visitors to the One Call Stadium will be a top seven side in May.

The Stags take on a Swindon Town team level on points with themselves after 12 games of the League Two season.

An injury-time winner for Cheltenham Town saw the Robins leave Whaddon Road empty-handed on Saturday.

But Evans has backed David Flitcroft’s Swindon side to be in the promotion shake-up come the end of the campaign.

“He’ll have them organised, disciplined, hard working and he’s signed some good players,” said Evans.

“They’ve got some real good players down there.

“They lost to a late goal at Cheltenham on Saturday but performed a lot better than we did several days before.

“This is a top seven side at the end of the season coming here on Saturday.

“We’ve always been able to deal with that in the past.

“It’s the sides at the opposite end that we’ve not had the consistency with.

“This is another big test.

“We’ve been strong here at the One Call Stadium and we need to be strong again because it is a big test.”