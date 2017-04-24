Strong Stags side to end reserve fixtures

Mansfield Town will give an outing to all their fringe players in tomorrow’s final Central League reserve/U21 clash at home to Rotherham United (2pm).

Pat Hoban, Lee Collins, Lewis Collins, James Baxendale, Jamie McGuire, CJ Hamilton, and Ashley Hemmings will all figure in the game at Rainworth MW’s Kirklington Road ground in what is likely to be the last chance for them to impress boss Steve Evans for new deals next season.

“There will be a number of boys playing who need some action,” said Evans.

“We just want people to get some match time.

“This is the last reserve game for us though we have the option of taking one closed doors next week if we want to get another hour into some players.”