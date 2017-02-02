Stags turn down bid for player from National League club

Mansfield Town turned down a significant bid for one of their first team players yesterday from a Vanarama National League club.

Boss Steve Evans also revealed he refused three offers for players earlier in the week, though admitted a couple of other fringe players could still go out on loan if they want more game time.

Although the January transfer window closed on Tuesday, National League sides are not bound by the same rules and can still take players in.

“We had two or three offers come in and we had a significant bid yesterday from a club in the National League to sign one of our players, but that has been refused as well,” said Evans.

“We had three players that commanded a lot of attention on deadline day and the day before, but we refused them. They were never going to happen as the players are part of our plans here.

“But we have offered one or two players an opportunity to go and get some football, they will make their decisions on what they want to do over the next few days.”

He added: “They will go out with our blessing if they do. But if they stay they will be competing.

“They are good honest lads and we trust them.

“We are just looking at game time and we feel one or two might be lacking opportunities to get on the pitch. We have to be open and honest with them.”