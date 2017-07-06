Stags train ahead of match against Malta FPA XI

Mansfield Town’s players are pictured training in the heat of Malta ahead of tonight’s match against a Malta Football Players’ Association XI.

The annual pre-season tour saw players and club staff meet with fans on Tuesday night, before an open training session took place on Wednesday morning.

The club’s U21 side also faced St Andrews at Luxol Sports Club.

Boss Steve Evans said: “It’s very much a workman trip but at times, the boys will be given some downtime because part of this trip is to be going back and making sure we’ve integrated half the squad because we’ve brought the old half with the new half and hopefully that becomes the new team.

“We want to get some good work done with the balls. The boys were given a plan either at the end of last season or when indeed they joined us and they’ve worked to that plan.

“Every one of them has been tested in the first two days back [and] the testing results have been excellent. If I’m being honest – I’m never going to tell them this – but they’re a little bit ahead of schedule.”

With 13 summer signings coming in to One Call Stadium since the end of last season, the gaffer has placed an emphasis on gelling his new squad together during this week’s trip.