Stags new boy impressed by summer signings

Mansfield Town’s new goalkeeper Bobby Olejnik has praised the ambition of the Stags in luring ‘great signings’ to the club.

Manager Steve Evans has earned nationwide plaudits after making a number of eye-catching signings during the close season.

And Olejnik, who previously enjoyed two seasons with Exeter City, has become the Stags’ 12th signing in five weeks.

The 30-year-old told Mansfield Town’s official website: “You want to play with the best and I think the bookies have put us as favourites to go up.

“I like the way Steve Evans tries to play football, what he demands of his players and what he’s achieved in the game.

“There have been great signings made already and the manager has that attraction to bring in the best players because of what he’s achieved and where he’s been.

“I’m really looking forward to next season. The end goal is to be in the league above next year.”

Austrian Olejnik added that Steve Evans was a big influence in his joining the club.

He said: “Having met the manager a couple of times it was a ‘no brainer’ to sign.

“The manager has got great ambitions and has a great record with promotions when at his previous clubs.

“I like the way he tries to play football, what he demands of his players and what he’s achieved in the game.”

The 6ft 2in glovesman is also looking forward to fighting for the number one jersey with fellow new signing Conrad Logan.

“Whenever I’ve had a really good year in my career it has been when I’ve had a good challenge,” he said.

“For someone like Conrad who is experienced and has had a great career as well to be here, it’s good and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

When asked about his qualities as a goalkeeper, Olejnik said: “Communication is something I like to work on with the back four. It gives them confidence so that they can rely on me by my voice.

“If I can tell them something important it makes my job easier and it can mean there’s less shots and crosses as well.

“I feel good when coming for crosses and dealing with them. In England that’s a big factor of any game.”