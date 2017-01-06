Stags launch ticket offer to create ‘carnival-like’ atmosphere

Stags chairman John Radford has launched a ticket offer to help create a “carnival-like” atmosphere at the One Call Stadium.

Mansfield Town fans who purchase a ticket for the home match against Leyton Orient on January 28 will receive a free match ticket for the Stags’ following home game against Hartlepool United on February 11.

The offer applies to all age categories as well as those who are in possession of a Quarry Lane Membership Card.

It is available from this morning (January 6) and Stags’ fans can acquire their tickets by visiting the ticket office at One Call Stadium or telephone 01623 482 482 (Option 1).

The club has advised the offer cannot be purchased online.

Radford said: “We want to help create a carnival-like atmosphere in which the players can thrive under new manager Steve Evans.

“This ‘buy one get one free’ offer is designed to get as many supporters through the turnstiles for both games against Leyton Orient and Hartlepool United.

“The club has rarely been in a better place, on and off the field, in its modern day history. We now need more supporters inside One Call Stadium to help build an atmosphere which encourages our players to perform at their highest capability.

“Our current fan base are terrifically loyal and passionate about the Stags and we want more of them inside the ground on a regular basis.

“I want One Call Stadium to become a fortress in 2017, a fortress which is as full as possible and where opposition teams fear to come.

And added: “We will make Mansfield Town great again with the support of the town’s people.”

The Stags’ ticket office is open from 10am-5pm from Monday to Friday or 10am until kick-off on a home matchday, re-opening at full-time until 5.15pm.

Meanwhile, in a bonus for season ticket holders, a free bottle of coke zero or bottle of Carlsberg can obtained from any matchday kiosk, when a voucher is pre-obtained at the club’s ticket office, (available for Leyton Orient game only).

TICKET PRICES:

Ticket prices for our match against Leyton Orient, which will entitle you to a FREE ticket against Hartlepool (Saturday 11 February, 3pm), are as follows:

Family ticket (in Family Block, Ian Greaves Lower):

One adult & one child: £18

Ian Greaves Upper Tier:

Adults: £20 (in advance), £22 (on matchday)

Senior Citizens (60+): £16 (in advance), £18 (on matchday)

Young adults (18-21): £15 (in advance), £17 (on matchday)

Junior (7-17): £12 (in advance), £15 (on matchday)

Six and under: FREE

Ian Greaves Lower Tier:

Adults: £18 (in advance), £20 (on matchday)

Senior citizens: £14 (in advance), £16 (on matchday)

Young adults: £13 (in advance), £15 (on matchday)

Juniors: £10 (in advance), £12 (on matchday)

Six and under: FREE

Quarry Lane Stand:

Adults: £15 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £18 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £20 matchday price

Senior citizens: £10 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £14 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £16 matchday price

Young adults: £10 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £13 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £15 matchday price

Juniors: £5 (with membership card, ticket must be purchase in advance of matchday), £10 (without membership card, ticket must be purchased in advance of matchday), £12 matchday price

Six and under: FREE