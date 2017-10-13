Stags defender back in contention for Robins visit

Right back Hayden White could be back in the Mansfield Town side for Saturday’s visit of Swindon Town.

White has missed three games with a groin strain, but manager Steve Evans said: “Hayden is fit and ready – providing the next two days goes training goes to plan.

“Anders (Paul Anderson) had done great for us (filling in for White at right back) and he can play there for me in any game at this level and do very well.

“But Hayden was simply outstanding in his last game when he picked up that knock.”

Evans has had White, Joel Byrom, Zander Diamond and Alfie Potter all on the treatment table this week and said: “These things happen and we’ve had it to key players more than anyone else.

“I look around League Two and managers sometimes say they have four out, but three would never play anyway so it’s irrelevant.

“Our four are all players who would play.

“Alfie may train tomorrow (Friday) but Saturday might come along a little bit early though he’ll be fit for Tuesday.

“Zander and Joel may be a couple of weeks still.”