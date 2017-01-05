Stags boss dismisses Green move rumour as ‘nonsense’

Mansfield Town boss Steve Evans has dismissed claims on social media that top scorer Matt Green is moving back to Oxford as ‘nonsense’.

Evans also had high praise for Green, who has scored in both the last two games to move on to 11 for the season.

“I think the Oxford thing is nonsense,” he said.

“It’s made up in someone’s mind at four o’clock in the morning and they shove it on tweet tweet!

“One thing I know about Oxford United is that if Michael Appleton is ever interested in a player, as I have done with Michael in the past, he will pick the phone up and do it on a professional basis.

“We have heard nothing – and I do hope they come in and make offers because it’s nice to know your players are valued.”

Evans is not a big fan of social media.

He smiled: “It said me and Angelina Jolie had been out for a dinner! Social media is social media and I sometimes learn what my players have had for dinner just by reading it.”

Evans is determined to get the best out of Green.

“Matt Green is important,” he said. “He has always been a goalscorer but a player whose consistency has sometimes been a problem to him.

“We like to think we have given him a bit of focus in the last two weeks and Matt knows he was almost ready to go out the team as his performances were not as they should be.

“He put that right against Doncaster with all the effort anyone could imagine someone would put into a game and he got his reward with a goal.

“On Monday at Blackpool I think he covered every blade of grass and got the goal again. It’s no secret the harder and sharper you work the more likely you are to top the goal charts.

“He has 11 already and nine more and you are a 20-goal-a-season striker. If you are then you are a real asset to any football club.”