Stags bid accepted - but Evans could miss out

Mansfield Town have had one of their two bids for new players accepted by his club – but he is also being chased by two League One club who may yet snatch him away.

Stags boss Steve Evans confirmed earlier in the week he had made two written bids for players and today said: “One of them I am still waiting to hear from and one of them I had a phone call from the player’s representative and our offer was accepted.

“But there are also two clubs in League One that have bid for this player, so he wants to have a chat with them.

“If you want to play as high a level as you can, then I understand that from the player’s point of view.

“His agent has said he will ring me early evening and let me know if it has gone according to how they think it might. If that’s the case we will lose out on that one.”

Whatever happens with these two players, Evans has other irons in the fire.

“We are waiting on a number of things, not just those two written offers,” he said.

“We are speaking to other managers and players’ representatives about other options we’d like to explore, and we are going to try to do that.

“Of course the nearer we get to Saturday, it may take place after the weekend. But we are still trying to do something in time for Crewe Alexandra here on Saturday.”