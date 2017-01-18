SLIDESHOW: Strong Stags reserves see off Notts

Mansfield Town U21 coach Mike Whitlow welcomed the influx of first teamers into his Central League side as the Stags beat Notts County 2-1 yesterday.

Whitlow had been playing a lot of youngsters in the side all season, but new boss Steve Evans has changed club policy and wants to keep his fringe players sharp through the reserve team, playing nine of them yesterday.

“The most important thing is, the first team are doing really well at the moment, and these players on the outskirts, they are in and out, and they need game time,” said Whitlow.

“This is a competitive game of football for three points, and it has got to mean something – the purpose of 90 minutes for them is showing the manager and the coaches here that yes, if you need us, we are ready and we are trying to push for first team place.

“With the young lads here now trying to get involved in this, they are trying to be a part of a very experienced team and learn.”

