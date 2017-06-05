Sheffield Wednesday one of possibly THREE Championship sides to visit Mansfield Town in pre-season

Mansfield Town will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to the One Call Stadium this pre-season and are hopeful of facing a further two Championship sides as the Stags prepare for the 2017/18 campaign.

The Owls went within a whisker of a Wembley date last month when they were beaten play-off semi-finalists, going out on penalties to overall promotion grabbers Huddersfield Town.

Wednesday manager, Carlos Carvalhal, will be looking at a third consecutive top six finish in the Championship and will go about preparing his squad with a visit to Mansfield on Saturday 15th July (3pm kick off).

Stags, meanwhile, have whetted their fans’ thirst for football by stating: “The club will soon be in a position to announce two additional home pre-season friendlies against Championship opposition.”

STAGS’ 2017/18 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE SO FAR

July 15 - Sheffield Wednesday (H) 3pm kick off

July 18 - Stocksbridge Park Steels (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 21 - AFC Stamford (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 25 - Gainsborough Trinity (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 25 - Carlton Town* (A) 7.30pm kick off

July 29 - Alfreton Town (A) 3pm kick off

August 1 - Rainworth Miners Welfare (A) 7.30pm kick off

Ticket prices yet to be announced.

*Please note: a Mansfield Town XI will face Carlton Town on Tuesday, July 25.