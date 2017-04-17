Potter off the mark for Stags with first goal in over a year

Alfie Potter was tonight celebrating his first goal in over a year and his first for Mansfield Town which earned the Stags another crucial point in a 1-1 draw with play-off rivals Luton Town.

Starting for the Stags for only the fourth time, he put them ahead in the first half before a Danny Hylton penalty pegged them back to leave Mansfield two points adrift of the play-offs with three games to go.

“I’ve waited a while. It’s been a while since I scored – over a year,” he smiled.

“I had a good chance at Wycombe on Friday that I should have scored so I was delighted to put that one away today.

“Exactly the same happened at Wycombe on Friday and I had the shot cleared off the line and followed it up, but couldn’t get it out my feet.

“Today was the same and there was a lot of bodies to get through so I am just glad I concentrated on putting my foot through it and luckily it went in.

“I thought we were really good first half. Second half maybe we came out a bit too slow and let them get back into the game.

“But we went again and could have got a win in the end.

“On the grand scheme of things, Luton are not a bad side and a point isn’t the end of the world. We’re still in with a shout and while we’ve got that chance we’re going to give it 100 per cent.”

Potter was part of the side that won at Wycombe on Friday and said a four-point Easter haul was a decent return.

“We’d like to have won both games, especially after getting that win away from home on Friday. You want win all your home games,” he said.

“But playing two sides in and around the play-offs it’s not a bad four points and keeps us alive.

“We keep saying we can’t keep dropping points but for one reason or another we’re still in with a shout. Everyone is dropping points.

“They are three huge games left now and we have to go into them with the mindset of winning all three. These are the kind of games you want to be involved in.

“Three points on Saturday and we’re right back in it. Stevenage have been on an unbelievable run but they are all tough games in this league.”

He concluded: “My main aim now is to stay in the team. I’ve had to be patient and not played as many games as I’d have liked.”