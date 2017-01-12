Posh defender White joins Stags on loan

Mansfield Town’s defensive options were boosted tonight when Peterborough United right back Hayden White agreed to join the club on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old right-back will train with his new team-mates tomorrow before Saturday’s local derby away to Notts County, where he once had a loan spell.

It is a timely boost to a Mansfield rearguard which has managed three successive clean sheets but lost Kyle Howkins to injury this weekend.

White progressed through the Sheffield Wednesday academy as a youngster before turning down the offer of a professional contract at Hillsborough and opted to join Bolton Wanderers.

The Greenwich-born man made his professional debut for Wanderers in January 2014 and made one further appearance that season, in a defeat to eventual Championship winners Leicester City.

During the following season, White had loan spells with Carlisle United, Bury and Notts County before being recalled by Wanderers in February 2015

After returning to the Trotters, he secured a season-long loan move to Blackpool for the 2015/16 season and appeared 29 times for the Seasiders during the campaign.

White’s contract with Bolton expired at the end of 2015/16 season and he subsequently joined Peterborough United on a two-year deal.

So far this season, the 21-year-old has made nine appearances for Posh.

Stags’ boss Steve Evans said the right-back is joining the club with a view to a permanent move.

“Haydn is a young man who I’ve watched many times when he was at Blackpool, at a higher level,” said the manager.

“I watched him earlier this season at Peterborough where he was absolutely fantastic when going forward in certain games.

“We think we can add bits to his game and improve him and that’s why we have him here.

“I have been looking at a number of right-backs and I kept coming back to his name.

“I had a conversation with Barry Fry (director of football at Peterborough) and Darragh MacAnthony (chairman) and the option was for Mansfield Town to take the boy on loan with a view to doing something more permanent.”

Evans continued: “Haydn wants to come here, he has made that very clear. He has noticed what we have done in a short time here and is aware of us a management team with the success we’ve had.

“The kid wants success and he’s coming from a young manager in Grant McCann, who has left him out recently but speaks only in glowing terms of the kid.

“We had to bring in a little bit of experience given the news that Kyle Howkins won’t be around for a couple of weeks.

“We wanted to make sure that we weren’t limited with options so by bringing Haydn in, it makes us even stronger.”

“We’re working hard and who knows, we may not yet be finished (in terms of transfers) before we get to Notts County on Saturday.”

The loan move is subject to EFL ratification.