OPINION: Mansfield Town create chances galore but still need a striker

Mansfield Town got back to winning ways by beating League Two newcomers Forest Green Rovers.

The first half saw the stags dominate possession and control the game as they created chances galore, most notable for Lee Angol.

There is no doubting he will score goals for us but today wasn’t his best day in a Stags shirt.

At times it was almost as if he was trying too hard to force an opening, no doubt he will be willing to prove himself and fans wrong that he can put the chances away next time around.

Forest Green didn’t cause us too many problems in the first half, other than a mix up between White and Logan who collided into each other with the Stags number one clutching to the ball.

The second half the Gloucestershire side come out testing our defences by pumping up long balls into the box and having a go, showing that they are no push overs. Finally the stags went ahead with Danny Rose rising up well to head the ball home to make it 1-0, making up for his missed chance against Rochdale four nights earlier in the league cup exit.

As soon as the first goal went in Mark Cooper’s men looked deflated and didn’t look like they had a goal in them after the Stags breakthrough.

The pace of Anderson and White especially was all too much for their defence.

Mansfield doubled their lead when a loose ball fell into the path of Anderson who cooly finished to kill the game off.

It could have been a rout on another day with the likes of Digby, Rose and Pearce creating chances to test the keeper.

Omari Sterling-James and Jimmy Spencer were introduced in the second half to try and add to the scoreline but that was enough to give Mansfield Town their first win of the season.

Stags dominated the game from start to finish and it was good to keep a clean sheet.

The only concern was we didn’t kill the game off sooner by being more ruthless in front of goal.

I still think we need an experienced striker up front to add to what we have got. Up the stags !!!