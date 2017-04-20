McGuire calls on Mansfield Town fans to be team’s 12th man at Stevenage

Jamie McGuire wants the travelling Mansfield Town fans to be Stags’ 12th man on Saturday.

Stags face a crunch clash at Stevenage which could make or break their play-off dreams.

And the battling midfielder knows the Mansfield faitfhful can have a massive impact on the outcome.

“There’s nothing better than to bring the fans down,” he said. “I have been here four years and I know that when they get behind us it makes a big difference and we need a 12th man on Saturday.

“I like Stevenage, its a tight ground and a tight pitch and I hope we can pack our stand out.

“We need as many people down there to help us kick on. it would be brilliant to bring the fans down in numbers.

“The fans have been brilliant all season. we always get a great away support no matter what.

“There’s nothing better than when you see the Stags fans behind the goal getting behind the team.”

Mansfield are currently in 12th spot but are just two points off seventh-placed Blackpool as the play-off race reaches a thrilling climax.

But Mcguire is keen for Stags to retain their focus and not pay attention to the teams around them.

“It is great to still be in the mix and all the lads are raring to go,” he added.

“It’s really tight, but we have to concentrate on ourselves, we are all looking forward to the game.

“All we can do is concentrate on ourselves and see what happens with the other results.

“The desire in the dressing room is just to concentrate on ourselves. Stevenage have got it all to play for, they have surprised people and are up there for a reason.

“All that matters is us, there is a great desire amongst management and players to get over the line.”

Stags go into the fixture on the back of a productive Easter weekend, which saw them bag four points against Wycome and Luton.

“It was a great win at Wycombe, the formation set out was positive and the tactics were spot on.

“Luton are are tough team and for the first half we were the better team. In the last 15 mins there was only one team wjho wanted the winner and that was us.

“We have to settle for a point. four points over Easter and two points off the play-off, you couldn’t ask for more.

“A few of us were looking at the results afterwards, but all that matters now is Saturday.

“It’s been a strange season, but that is football and it happens. All the boys have just got on with it.

“If you had said to us after the first game of the season that we would be two points off the play-offs, I would have taken it.

“We have got two big training sessions before the game, that’s what we do, we work hard and make sure we are right.

“The spirit is great in the team and is carrying us through, it has been unbelievable.

“We have got winners in the dressing room, we have got lads who have been in the play-offs and won the league.

“All we can do is give 100 per cent and work hard for the fans and show the desire.”