Match gallery: Mansfield Town 2 Forest Green Rovers 0

Mansfield Town finally saw off the challenge of League new boys Forest Green Rovers thanks to two goals in six second half minutes to win 2-0.

Up until then it had been a frustrating afternoon as Rovers’ spoiling tactics had made life difficult for Steve Evans’ men. But quality told in the end with home keeper Conrad Logan with only one real save to make all afternoon right at the end as Stags chalked up their first win of the campaign at the third attempt.

Danny Rose puts the home side ahead during Mansfield Town v Forest Green, United Kingdom, 12 August 2017. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Check out the best of the action with our match gallery.