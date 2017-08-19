Match gallery: Accrington Stanley 2 Mansfield Town 1

Mansfield Town were beaten 2-1 at ‘bogey club’ Accrington Stanley thanks to a 91st-minute winner from former Stgs loanee striker Billy Kee.
Just when it looked like the Stags were set to preserved their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two record after three games, Kee bundled home at the far post as a host of players charged in to meet Seam McConville’s deep cross.
The Stags had been punished after too many chances went begging against John Coleman’s battlers.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.