Match gallery: Accrington Stanley 2 Mansfield Town 1

Mansfield Town were beaten 2-1 at ‘bogey club’ Accrington Stanley thanks to a 91st-minute winner from former Stgs loanee striker Billy Kee.

Just when it looked like the Stags were set to preserved their unbeaten Sky Bet League Two record after three games, Kee bundled home at the far post as a host of players charged in to meet Seam McConville’s deep cross.

Accrington Stanley vs Mansfield - Omari Sterling-James of Mansfield Town in possession - Pic By James Williamson

The Stags had been punished after too many chances went begging against John Coleman’s battlers.