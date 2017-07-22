MATCH ACTION SLIDESHOW: Mansfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 4

Have your say

Nottingham Forest, who were Mansfield Town’s third Championship friendly opponents at the One Call Stadium in a week, eventually ran out comfortable 4-0 winners on Saturday.

The Stags, however, controlled a good part of the first half and put in another encouraging performance.

Mansfield Town vs Nottingham Forest - Rhys Bennett tackles Barrie McKay - Pic By James Williamson

Forest led 1-0 at half-time and two late goals by Apostolos Vellios put a gloss on the scoreline for the visitors.

Click HERE to read the match report.

Click HERE to read assistant boss Paul Raynor’s views on the game.