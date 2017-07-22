MATCH ACTION SLIDESHOW: Mansfield Town 0, Nottingham Forest 4

Nottingham Forest, who were Mansfield Town’s third Championship friendly opponents at the One Call Stadium in a week, eventually ran out comfortable 4-0 winners on Saturday.
The Stags, however, controlled a good part of the first half and put in another encouraging performance.
Forest led 1-0 at half-time and two late goals by Apostolos Vellios put a gloss on the scoreline for the visitors.
Click HERE to read the match report.
Click HERE to read assistant boss Paul Raynor’s views on the game.
