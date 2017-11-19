LOOK: Can you spot a familiar face in our Mansfield Town fans' gallery?

Stags fans left the One Call Stadium happy after watching their side defeat Stevenage 1-0

Kane Hemmings hit a 24th minute winner after a howler from the Stevenage goalkeeper.

A Mansfield Town fan and his son before the game.

The Mansfield fans stayed in good voice throughout as their side comfortably held on for the win.

Match photographer Leila Coker captured these faces in the crowd.

