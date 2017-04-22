How Martin Shaw rated Mansfield Town’s players

Here is how Martin Shaw rated the Mansfield Town players in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Stevenage.

Danny Rose hit the winner as Stags kept their season alive.

Take a look at these ratings and let us know your thoughts if you agree or disagree.

Email sport.nmsy@jpress.co.uk with your views

Kean 7 - Didn’t have any saves to make but good handling and commanded his box.

Bennett 8 - terrific game in the face of an aerial bombardment. One great early clearance from a low cross.

Pearce 8 - Captain’s performance, like Bennett terrific in the air and snuffed out numerous attacks.

Taft 7 - Generally defended well. Lost the ball in dangerous places a couple of times, to the annoyance of Steve Evans.

White 7.5 - Some great runs forward and showed his pace.

Benning 7 - Decent game.

Whiteman 6.5 - Not at his best.

Byrom 6.5 - One good corner for Rose’s header.

MacDonald 7.5 - One blisteringly good run though wasted the chance he created. Worked terrifically hard.

Coulthirst 7 - Hold up play was great. A handful for the defence and retained the ball well, but a couple of times didn’t release the ball when he had someone in a better position.

D.Rose 7.5 - Scored the vital goal, and had another header cleared off the line, and one shot blocked in the second half.