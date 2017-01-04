Green move rumour has not come from the Chad

Rumours linking a move back to Oxford United for Mansfield Town’s top scorer appear to have no substance.

A Twitter account called EFL Transfer News claimed a fee of close to £300,000 had been agreed and cited the Chad as the source of the rumour.

However, the Chad has not heard of any such deal nor printed anything about a Green move back to one of his former clubs as suggested.

A Mansfield Town spokesman said: “There have been no enquiries or offers made for our leading goalscorer Matt Green, we can confirm as of this morning.

“As is common at this time of year, there will be speculation in this January transfer window surrounding transfers and our supporters are advised to keep abreast of official news via the club’s social media streams and the club’s website www.mansfieldtown.net, where we will keep supporters informed of the very latest activity in this transfer window, wherever possible.”

Chad also spoke to a reporter at the Oxford Mail this morning who told us: “Oxford are looking to bring in a striker in January and have identified a few who would cost fees. So maybe someone is putting two and two together.”

With new Stags boss Steve Evans targeting the play-offs and Green being top scorer with 11 goals, netting two in the last two games, it would seem highly unlikely Mansfield would let him go right now.