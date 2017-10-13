Flitcroft hopes Rose doesn’t come back to haunt him

Swindon manager David Flitcroft is hoping his former striker Danny Rose doesn’t come back to haunt him when he brings his Robins side to the One Call Stadium on Saturday.

Flitcroft sold Rose to Mansfield two summers ago and Rose is now top scorer for the Stags with six goals already this season.

“I don’t think it gives you an advantage (to know a player),” said Flitcroft.

“I had a fantastic relationship with Danny, I brought him from Barnsley to Bury and then we sold him to Mansfield.

“With Danny, we were always just waiting for him to become a stature in the game and score goals and important goals. He is doing that this season.

“He plays with an energy and an octane so chances will comes to him. He is very infectious as a player and very infectious as a person.

“I am not hoping that he does well on Saturday but he is one of those players you want to have a very good career in the game.

“He is a very good professional, he is always going to score goals.”

Swindon and Mansfield have had a similar start to the season and Flitcroft said: “Consistency is something we have not quite achieved and Mansfield are probably similar.

“We are probably both working at similar things and getting the balance right, that balance between defending and attacking.

“I think that is the holy grail for most managers and coaches, how many players you commit to the defending aspect and how many you commit to the attacking aspect.

“You are always trying to get that balance right and probably both us and Mansfield are still trying to do that.”

Flitcroft is expecting the usual touchline antics from the home bench and said: “Steve Evans is very passionate about football, he is very passionate about his teams. He is a winning manager, he wins a lot of football matches.

“What you have got to do is focus on what you are trying to do and what your team are trying to achieve in the game.

“That’s certainly what we have pressed home to the players this week, pressing home what we are trying to do and sticking to the game plan.

“I have seen times this season when we haven’t done that, IE getting a sending off or giving a penalty away.

“Those are the controls you have to put in place as manager. It’s a tough job we have got but one when you get it right, it is just fantastic.

“Steve wears his heart of his sleeve and he has that passion for football and quite a lot of us do.”

For the Robins, on-loan striker Harry Smith is unavailable after returning to parent club Millwall to deal with personal issues.

Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux is suspended and defenders Dion Conroy (knee) and Chris Hussey (groin) are out.

Midfielder Timi Elsnik (groin) will be assessed before the game.