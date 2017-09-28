Evans will be on derby bench, despite midweek dimissal

Mansfield Town manager Steve Evans said he would be on the bench for Saturday’s local derby against Notts County, despite his dismissal during Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat at Cheltenham.

Evans was sent to the stands after his latest fall-out with the match officials and today said: “I have heard nothing yet, but one million per cent I will be down there on the bench on Saturday.

“What will happen is I will get a letter from the Football Association – it won’t be talking about my caps as I never got any – and it will another little visit down to Wembley Stadium in due course.

“We will go there and we will have an opinion.

“The fourth official had an opinion – not backed up by anyone else. So it’s probably two or three from our bench versus the fourth official.

“We won’t endorse but we will respect the views and I am sure I will get a full, fair hearing when that letter eventually comes.”