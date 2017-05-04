Evans expects a top six budget at Stags this summer

Steve Evans expects to be given a ‘top six budget’ this summer to help guide Mansfield Town to promotion if they miss out this season.

The manager was assured when he joined the club in November that he would be given the same backing he was given at Crawley Town and Rotherham United where he took both club sup two divisions.

Evans knows what he needs and where to go for success and expects chairman John Radford to be true to his word.

Evans said: “When we joined the chairman said the summer would be the time he’d make sure I got the support I got at the likes of Crawley, which was up there with the best budgets in the league, and Rotherham, which was not the best budget but certainly top six.

“We need a top six budget or in reality there is no point in me staying. But the chairman is an honest man.”

The current playing staff will be told if they are being retained next week, assuming they fail to make the play-offs at Crawley on Saturday.

“The players have today been allocated a time for next Wednesday,” said Evans.

“I hope to meet with the chairman and chief executive on Tuesday.

“We need to review our time here, have a review of the playing staff and recommendations and proposals for whose gets contract options taken up and who is let go.

“That dialogue has been going on week by week with the chairman and chief executive anyway, so there will be no shocks.

“The good thing is we seem to be in agreement.”