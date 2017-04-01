Evans ‘delusional’ says City hero Reid as he defends accusations of cheating

Exeter City striker Reuben Reid hit back at Steve Evans’ accusations of him being a cheat after he won the Grecians’ late penalty in the 2-1 victory.

Reid went down under the challenge of Rhys Bennett and Stags boss Evans said afterwards it was cheating.

But Reid hit back: “What can you say to that? That’s delusional. Is he saying I dived? Why did I fall on the floor? Did I slip?

“People see different things. Obviously he’s emotional. It’s a hard one for him to take so late in the game.

“But I’m sure when he watches the game back he will ask his lad. I don’t think there were many protests from their players.

“He will see I pushed it round his guy. The guy clipped me and I go down. It’s a foul. It’s a stonewall penalty. It’s not even 50-50.”

On the win, he added: “We were happy with the result. It was the biggest game of the season for us – if we lost we were out the play-offs.

“So that was a massive psychological boost.

“It’s getting to that stage now and three points today was massive. We want to try to win every single game and see where it takes us.

“If we’d dropped points here today we’d be hurting and up against it.”