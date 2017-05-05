Evans aims to act swiftly in transfer market

Steve Evans is expecting to sign some if not all of his major targets before the end of May.

The Mansfield Town boss also said he would not hang around waiting on players who would not commit.

The current season ends at Crawley Town on Saturday, but Evans is wasting no time at all.

“I will be meeting players this week,” he said.

“In terms of the permanent signings there will be very few done in the latter part of the window. The majority will be done in the next two or three weeks.

“Certainly if I am here that will be the case. I think if you are a management team and you are dragging your signings into July and August, that tells me you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Evans will not settle for second best on the players he wants to bring in.

“We all have lists of certain players we’d like to sign,” he said.

“But we have no B listers. Every one that we go for, I am sure if we go there properly we’ll attract them here.”

He also said he was not one of those managers who constantly move ‘deadlines’ in the hope of landing their man.

“Those managers probably get sacked in October,” he said.

“You have to be fair. I have a practice in my family which is ‘just treat people as you like to be treated’.

“I think it’s perfectly reasonable to meet a player within a week or so of the end of the season, outline your plans as a club that wants to recruit them, speak to his representatives, make your considered options over finance.

“Then I think it’s perfectly fair to say you have ‘X’ days and we’ll have a chat. If that looks like you’re still getting stalled then you just shut the window and go to the next window.

“We are not going to be a club that’s chasing a player for five weeks and keep giving him time because his agent is ringing up every other club trying to get him a deal.”