Coulthirst defended after angering home crowd

Steve Evans had sympathy with striker Shaq Coulthirst after he suffered a barrage of anger from Mansfield Town supporters for taking the ball into the corner in added time on Saturday just before Exeter City’s late winner.

Striker Coulthirst could have fed the ball to Rhys Bennett, who was in support behind him, but went the other way, failing to win a corner, and the crowd quickly let him know how they felt.

However manager Evans defended his player’s actions, saying: “I just don’t think he saw Rhys Bennett coming.

“He took it into the corner and didn’t get his head up sharp enough.

“If we want to criticise players in the 94th/95th minute for not seeing a pass when they are physically and mentally drained, it’s quite tough.

“Shaq will be disappointed. It goes for a goalkick when he knows he should have rolled him in.

“But he didn’t see him. If he had, he would have given it him.”