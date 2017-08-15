CATLING’S CORNER: Toughest match of the season looming for Stags

We head to Accrington Stanley on Saturday for, in my eyes, our toughest match of the season.

We have never beaten them in a league match since they reformed in 1968, but we’ve never had a Steve Evans team with signings like these to play them either.

Alex MacDonald returns from injury today in a friendly which is brilliant to hear as Alex is a quality player at this level. Welcome back Macca!

On the striker issue I trust Evans and whoever he brings in I’m sure will be good.

So guys tell me who you think realistically who you think we should sign?

Last Saturday our first home league match of the season saw a thoroughly comfortable and convincing win over Forest Green Rovers with eye-catching performances from players such as Hayden White, who was my man of the match.

Danny Rose was as good as he always is and Paul Anderson was class, but to be honest all of the team played well.

I’d also like to mention Lee Angol who I thought did well making space for Rose and, as a good friend of mine said to me today, he held the ball up well and linked up a lot better with Rose as the match went on.

So well done Lee and, go on mate, win us the match this Saturday against Accrington and keep this momentum going.