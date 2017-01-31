Can new Stags ‘singing section’ cheer side to glory?

Mansfield Town are hoping their new singing section in the Ian Greaves Stand will help cheer them to promotion glory this season.

The section was formed at the last minute last weekend when three fans, James Perrin, Daniel Maddison and Mitch Bailey, asked for a meeting with CEO Carolyn Radford, director Steve Hymas and head of media and communications Mark Stevenson to set up the new area.

With a drummer providing the backing the section sang throughout the game among a crowd boosted by the club’s ticket offer

Chairman John Radford said: “The new singing area was terrific, and aided the players to the excellent three points.

“We must commend those fans who quite literally sung for 90 minutes, creating a great atmosphere in which the players thrived. “I’m told that the noise from One Call Stadium could be heard from miles around. This is what we want. All credit to the fans, stewards and everyone involved.

“Our club is in a great place right now, re-energised by our new manager and his new signings and now is the time for everyone to jump on this football rollercoaster with us and enjoy the ride.”

He added: “I think it was a good turnout, considering that the match was just after Christmas.

“We appreciate that at this time of year, people can be short on a bob or two, but we sincerely thank those supporters who had either come back to watch us after an absence or new fans wanting to sample what we have to offer.

“They are all most welcome at our club.

“The desire from our point of view is to now see those supporters return to One Call Stadium on a regular basis, having witnessed the capabilities, passion and quality of our players, particularly in the second half.

“From the fans I have spoken to, everyone had a great day with us at One Call Stadium.”

Manager Steve Evans added: “I think the new section helped us massively. It was an electric atmosphere.

“After the game the players were on a bit of a high anyway, but they were raving saying it was the best atmosphere some of them had played in at any time here at the One Call.

“More importantly it was very good when we needed them. First half they’ve seen us have a lot of the ball but not do as much as we should do, but they stayed behind us and I think it became a bit of a carnival up there in the second half.

“We want carnival days here and I am sure everyone here on Saturday will want to come back.”