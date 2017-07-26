Can Coulthirst sting for the Bees?

Mansfield Town loanee Shaq Coulthirst has signed for League Two rivals Barnet.

The 22-year-old was on loan at the One Call Stadium from Peterborough United for the second half of last season, but his five goals in 20 appearances – five off the bench - was not enough for boss Steve Evans to proceed with an agreed deal with the Posh at the end of the season.

Bees’ head coach Rossi Eames said “Firstly, he fills the number 11 shirt which everyone has waited for.

“He fits the culture and philosophy we want to play with, on and off the ball.

“He’s flexible with regards to the fact he can play in both a front three and in a front two, he also offers pace, aggression and can score goals.”