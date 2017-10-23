Are you pictured in this Newport County v Mansfield Town fans’ gallery?

Were you one of the brave souls to have made the trip to South Wales on Saturday, for the Stags’ away game against Newport County?
View our online gallery to see if you or someone else you know is pictured.
Were you one of the brave souls to have made the trip to South Wales on Saturday, for the Stags’ away game against Newport County?
View our online gallery to see if you or someone else you know is pictured.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.