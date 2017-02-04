Ambition of Mansfield Town in transfer market was surreal experience for one Stags fan

The ambition of Mansfield Town owner John Radford came to the fore during the transfer window as the Stags made eight signings and put in bids that would have smashed the club’s transfer record.

The chairman of leading fans group the Stags Supporters Association (SSA), Dean Foulkes, said the bids emphasised chairman John Radford’s belief in the ability of his experienced boss, who only took over in November.

Foulkes also said it was a strange experience for Stags fans, who for many years have played their part in helping the club through difficult financial circumstances.

The SSA has been a leading fundraiser for the club, helping to buy equipment and even fund new players in the past.

That seemed a world away on transfer deadline day when Evans revealed the club made a record bid for a young Championship striker. The deal was agreed, but fell through after the manager refused to break his wage structure.

Exciting times to be a Stags fan



Impressed by manager Steve Evans



Wages the stumbling block as Stags miss out on transfer target



Earlier in the month Chad revealed that the Stags’ target for an unsuccessful £350,000 bid was Exeter City prospect Ollie Watkins.

Foulkes said he was stunned at the figures being reported for the club’s transfer targets.

“It was a huge statement of promotion intent by the club and showed absolute faith and total belief in the quality of the manager,” he said.

“As someone who has spent many years, along with others, fundraising for the club in some tough times, it was a bit surreal although totally brilliant to get your head around the level of investments and potential investments being made at the club.

“I was pleased to hear that the gaffer wasn’t prepared to be held to random by potential new players’ personal demands though.

“Again it’s refreshing. I`m really proud that the SSA continues to raise funds for the club and is on the verge of finalising a further £10,000 donation to the club from the fans.

“I would like to thank the hundreds of SSA members who allow us to continue helping the club financially. I know the club really appreciate any financial assistance, however big or small.”