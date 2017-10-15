Mansfield Town player ratings: Do YOU agree with these ratings for the Stags against Swindon?

Mansfield Town pundit Martin Shaw has given us his player ratings for the Stags side who were beaten 3-1 at home by Swindon Town.

Danny Rose, who scored the late consolation, was named Martin’s man-of-the-match, but do you agree?

Martin Shaw’s player ratings:

Logan 6 Not at fault for the goals in our opinion. One mistake early on when he got out of jail. One good save with his legs in the first half.

White 4 Lost his man for both first half goals. Terrible comeback game from injury. We would be tempted to bring in the solid Bennett at Barnet.

Pearce 5 Below par. Perhaps harshly penalised for the penalty.

Mirfin 5 A few headers straight up in the air. Part of a poor defence.

Hunt 5 Some poor balls forward. Summed up the team’s lack of confidence when he had a chance to shoot and laid the ball off.

Butcher 5 Displayed a total lack of confidence, too often playing the ball backwards rather than forwards. Harshly received a few boos in the first half for a misplaced pass, but responded with some good challenges.

Atkinson 5 Completely anonymous apart from a one-two with MacDonald to set up a shot. Subbed at half-time.

MacDonald 5.5 His silly and unnecessary foul resulted in the first goal, which set the tone for game. Worked hard as always and provided a fine cross for the consolation goal.

Mellis 5 Started the first half brightly, but completely faded after that.

Spencer 6 Two good turns in the first half, and one fine shot that brought a good save. Unlucky to be subbed at half-time.

Rose 6 Took his goal well. Good flick on for Spencer’s chance. Some poor efforts too, and handled well by the Swindon centre halves.

Subs:

Angol (for Spencer, 46 mins) 6 One fine effort with a venomous shot. One other effort saved on the line. Set up one chance for Rose.

Sterling-James (for Atkinson, 46 mins) 5 Had a couple of chances to shoot and instead laid the ball off. Had little impact.

