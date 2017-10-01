Wood march on thanks to goals in second half

Sherwood Colliery made Hucknall Town pay for missed opportunities as a 2-0 home win left them second in Central Midlands League South Division.

In an entertaining match at Sherwood, Hucknall had most of the possession in the first half-hour, but failed to put their chances away.

The home side made them pay in the second half.

Dale Gilliatt broke the deadlock on 61 minutes, with Liam Theakstone getting the second six minutes later.

Sherwood are second on goal difference behind Pinxton, who won 3-1 at Swanwick.

The Swans struck first through Henry Brooks before Nathan Benger levelled.

Danny Evans put Pinxton ahead with a penalty and Benger’s second made the game safe.

Hilton Harriers moved third as goals by Josh Gregory, Jason North and Jordan Mason beat Mickleover RBL 3-2.